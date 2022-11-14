×

National

Novick resignation will manage conflict of interest in SAA deal, says Takatso

SAA still requires an additional R3.5bn from the government to complete sale of the airline to the Takasto Consortium

14 November 2022 - 19:47 Thando Maeko

Takatso Consortium, a group of investors who are buying a controlling stake in SAA, brushed aside the resignation of Gidon Novick as director on Monday, saying his departure paves the way for it to prudently manage a conflict of interest.

Novick, who has a long history in the aviation sector that includes guiding Comair through a period of its 75 years of uninterrupted profit growth, resigned as a director from Takatso Consortium, citing a lack of access to information about the progress of the deal. ..

