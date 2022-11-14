Novick resignation will manage conflict of interest in SAA deal, says Takatso

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The lack of capital injection is one of the reasons why vast tracks of communal land lie barren and unploughed
Industry could create 1.4-million jobs, says presidency spokesperson
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Business Day TV talks to Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital Partners and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Bill Burns also said to have raised prisoner swap with Putin’s spy chief at meeting in Ankara
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
Takatso Consortium, a group of investors who are buying a controlling stake in SAA, brushed aside the resignation of Gidon Novick as director on Monday, saying his departure paves the way for it to prudently manage a conflict of interest.
Novick, who has a long history in the aviation sector that includes guiding Comair through a period of its 75 years of uninterrupted profit growth, resigned as a director from Takatso Consortium, citing a lack of access to information about the progress of the deal. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Novick resignation will manage conflict of interest in SAA deal, says Takatso
SAA still requires an additional R3.5bn from the government to complete sale of the airline to the Takasto Consortium
Takatso Consortium, a group of investors who are buying a controlling stake in SAA, brushed aside the resignation of Gidon Novick as director on Monday, saying his departure paves the way for it to prudently manage a conflict of interest.
Novick, who has a long history in the aviation sector that includes guiding Comair through a period of its 75 years of uninterrupted profit growth, resigned as a director from Takatso Consortium, citing a lack of access to information about the progress of the deal. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.