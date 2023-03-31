Oscar Pistorius denied parole for killing Reeva Steenkamp 10 years ago

Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Research shows that providing targeted supplements to pregnant women in developing countries could prevent stunting and generate benefits worth billions
Pistorius will appear at a parole hearing in August 2024, prison authorities say
Zille’s lone contender, Lungile Phenyane, dropped her bid to become the party’s new leader, but ‘she was not forced to withdraw’
The group aims to buy out the 5.3% stake in its Australian insurer Youi, which is currently held by co-founder Willem Roos
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The case may lead to convictions for environmental crimes and criminal association
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
Former paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2016 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole.
Once the darling of the paralympic movement for pushing for greater recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes, Pistorius shot dead Steenkamp, a model and law student, in his bathroom on February 14 2013.
The athlete, known as “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, went from public hero to convicted murderer in a trial that drew worldwide interest.
He was jailed in 2016, initially for a six-year term, but had that sentence increased to 13 years after an appeal by prosecutors who argued it was too lenient.
The department of correctional services said in a statement on Friday that Pistorius had not completed the minimum detention period required to be considered for parole.
“Come August 2024, he would have reached the minimum detention period, then the [parole] board will make a decision,” prison spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told a media briefing.
“He will have to appear again next year. And then we look into the profile and make a decision in terms of his placement. But for now, it was a matter of saying he has not served the minimum detention period.”
Steenkamp's family had opposed the bid, their lawyer, Tania Koen, had said.
“I’ve just received a call from the parole board. It is a huge sense of relief for June,” she said, referring to Reeva's mother.
June Steenkamp had earlier said she was feeling nervous as she arrived at Atteridgeville prison near Pretoria for the closed-door hearing.
“While we welcome today’s decision, today is not a cause for celebration,” Koen said on behalf of Steenakamp’s parents. “We miss Reeva terribly and will do so for the rest of our lives. We believe in justice and hope that it continues to prevail.”
Pistorius’s lawyer, Julian Knight, earlier said that Pistorius was due to appear before the parole board to answer questions based on Knight’s written submission arguing for his client’s release.
Knight had said he did not expect a decision on Friday. He was not available to comment after Pistorius was denied parole.
The basis for his argument for Pistorius’s parole consideration was that “there doesn’t seem to be any negative factors precluding his being released on parole because he meets the requirements of the department in terms of their policies and procedures”.
Pistorius, who had both legs amputated as a baby, reached the peak of his fame in 2012 when he became the first double amputee to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics, reaching the 400m semifinals in London.
A gun enthusiast, he told his trial he had believed Steenkamp was an intruder when he shot her several times through the bathroom door with ammunition designed to inflict maximum damage to the human body.
Pistorius shuffled through the Pretoria court without his prosthetics to show how vulnerable he was faced with the threat of an intruder.
The athlete broke down crying as he told the court that he had been trying to protect Steenkamp when he fired the shots. The prosecutor at the time accused him of using emotional breakdowns to avoid questioning.
He met Steenkamp's father, Barry Steenkamp, in 2022 when participating in a process known as victim-offender dialogue — part of SA’s restorative justice programme that brings parties affected by a crime together in a bid to achieve closure.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oscar Pistorius denied parole for killing Reeva Steenkamp 10 years ago
Pistorius will appear at a parole hearing in August 2024, prison authorities say
Former paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, jailed in 2016 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole.
Once the darling of the paralympic movement for pushing for greater recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes, Pistorius shot dead Steenkamp, a model and law student, in his bathroom on February 14 2013.
The athlete, known as “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, went from public hero to convicted murderer in a trial that drew worldwide interest.
He was jailed in 2016, initially for a six-year term, but had that sentence increased to 13 years after an appeal by prosecutors who argued it was too lenient.
The department of correctional services said in a statement on Friday that Pistorius had not completed the minimum detention period required to be considered for parole.
“Come August 2024, he would have reached the minimum detention period, then the [parole] board will make a decision,” prison spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told a media briefing.
“He will have to appear again next year. And then we look into the profile and make a decision in terms of his placement. But for now, it was a matter of saying he has not served the minimum detention period.”
Steenkamp's family had opposed the bid, their lawyer, Tania Koen, had said.
“I’ve just received a call from the parole board. It is a huge sense of relief for June,” she said, referring to Reeva's mother.
June Steenkamp had earlier said she was feeling nervous as she arrived at Atteridgeville prison near Pretoria for the closed-door hearing.
“While we welcome today’s decision, today is not a cause for celebration,” Koen said on behalf of Steenakamp’s parents. “We miss Reeva terribly and will do so for the rest of our lives. We believe in justice and hope that it continues to prevail.”
Pistorius’s lawyer, Julian Knight, earlier said that Pistorius was due to appear before the parole board to answer questions based on Knight’s written submission arguing for his client’s release.
Knight had said he did not expect a decision on Friday. He was not available to comment after Pistorius was denied parole.
The basis for his argument for Pistorius’s parole consideration was that “there doesn’t seem to be any negative factors precluding his being released on parole because he meets the requirements of the department in terms of their policies and procedures”.
Pistorius, who had both legs amputated as a baby, reached the peak of his fame in 2012 when he became the first double amputee to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics, reaching the 400m semifinals in London.
A gun enthusiast, he told his trial he had believed Steenkamp was an intruder when he shot her several times through the bathroom door with ammunition designed to inflict maximum damage to the human body.
Pistorius shuffled through the Pretoria court without his prosthetics to show how vulnerable he was faced with the threat of an intruder.
The athlete broke down crying as he told the court that he had been trying to protect Steenkamp when he fired the shots. The prosecutor at the time accused him of using emotional breakdowns to avoid questioning.
He met Steenkamp's father, Barry Steenkamp, in 2022 when participating in a process known as victim-offender dialogue — part of SA’s restorative justice programme that brings parties affected by a crime together in a bid to achieve closure.
Reuters
Oscar Pistorius seeks parole a decade after killing Reeva Steenkamp
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Explosive hunting trips
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair appears in court for corruption
Oscar Pistorius moved to Eastern Cape jail to meet parents of Reeva Steenkamp
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oscar Pistorius seeks parole a decade after killing Reeva Steenkamp
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair appears in court for corruption
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Explosive hunting trips
Oscar Pistorius moved to Eastern Cape jail to meet parents of Reeva Steenkamp
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.