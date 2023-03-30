Cabinet wants plan to stop organised crime from getting ‘out of hand’

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
The SA justice department’s Central Authority visited the UAE to ensure the application met that country’s requirements
Former president says the ruling party’s actions suggest it has something to hide and doesn’t want parliament to find out
Bloomberg survey reveals the industry is ripe for dealmaking
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Conviction of Congress leader stirs talk of coalition to oust governing party
The players are determined to triumph over the Netherlands, but not everything is in their hands
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
The cabinet has directed the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster to develop and table an integrated and intelligence-led crime prevention plan, to urgently and effectively deal with organised crime and the safety and security of South Africans.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the plan was intended to address organised crime in the country, which has led several leading businesspeople and commentators to say that SA was on the verge of becoming a mafia state...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cabinet wants plan to stop organised crime from getting ‘out of hand’
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says concern about whether SA is becoming a ‘mafia state’ has prompted the move
The cabinet has directed the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster to develop and table an integrated and intelligence-led crime prevention plan, to urgently and effectively deal with organised crime and the safety and security of South Africans.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the plan was intended to address organised crime in the country, which has led several leading businesspeople and commentators to say that SA was on the verge of becoming a mafia state...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.