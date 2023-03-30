National

Cabinet wants plan to stop organised crime from getting ‘out of hand’

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says concern about whether SA is becoming a ‘mafia state’ has prompted the move

30 March 2023

The cabinet has directed the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster to develop and table an integrated and intelligence-led crime prevention plan, to urgently and effectively deal with organised crime and the safety and security of South Africans.

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the plan was intended to address organised crime in the country, which has led several leading businesspeople and commentators to say that SA was on the verge of becoming a mafia state...

