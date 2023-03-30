Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has agreed to appear before parliament's public accounts body to elaborate on allegations of criminal conduct and corruption at the state-owned power utility.
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who chairs the Standing Committee on Public Accounts said on Thursday that after inviting De Ruyter on March 17, the committee has received a response from his lawyers acceding to the request.
ANC MP Bheki Hadebe had requested the committee to urgently ask De Ruyter to provide more information regarding the allegations he made in an interview with broadcaster eNCA that aired on February 23.
“In his response, Mr De Ruyter indicated that he will present a written submission to the committee on the issues he has raised, and is agreeable to appearing before it at a date to be determined by the committee,” Hlengwa said.
Scopa needed to engage with De Ruyter in line with its constitutional mandate of holding Eskom accountable on matters related to its financial administration, including the procurement of goods and services, Hlengwa said.
After tabling Hadebe’s letter, Scopa resolved to invite De Ruyter to engage with it on the allegations regarding corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at Eskom.
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
De Ruyter agrees to answer MPs’ questions on Eskom graft
Former Eskom CEO will testify before the parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts at a date yet be announced
TimesLIVE
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.