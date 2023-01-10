Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ayo to start retrenchment talks amid cost-cutting

Move is part of software and technology group’s ‘ongoing restructuring process’

10 January 2023 - 20:12 Denene Erasmus

Software and technology group Ayo Technology Solutions, which is indirectly controlled by Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé, announced on Tuesday it will start retrenchment talks as part of the company’s “ongoing restructuring process” and cost-cutting exercise.

The company said in a statement that the Section 189A process, which will start with formal consultations with affected employees, is in adherence with its “seven-point strategic plan to ensure the sustainability of the business” as announced to investors in April 2021...

