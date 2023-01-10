Ayo to start retrenchment talks amid cost-cutting

Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Stage 6 nightly power cuts start on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Top Asian agricultural commodity trader wants to tap the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Gibril Massaquoi, who lives in Finland, is accused of committing crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone and Liberia
Dewald Brevis rapidly garnered favourite status with what is already for him a typically flamboyant half century, finishing not out on 70
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
Software and technology group Ayo Technology Solutions, which is indirectly controlled by Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé, announced on Tuesday it will start retrenchment talks as part of the company’s “ongoing restructuring process” and cost-cutting exercise.
The company said in a statement that the Section 189A process, which will start with formal consultations with affected employees, is in adherence with its “seven-point strategic plan to ensure the sustainability of the business” as announced to investors in April 2021...
