Independent Media staff slapped with last-minute 25% salary cut

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Employment helps to reduce social ills such as poverty and crime, and it is therefore essential that the private sector receives the support it needs to grow
Independent media staff woke to the shocking news on Friday that they would only be paid 75% of their salary, with the other 25% being "advised" during the coming week
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
A decision has been made to write down $17.5bn of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds to zero, and therefore those bondholders will not receive anything from the rescue merger
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
PM is ignoring a conflict of interest over his trial for corruption and getting directly involved in his government’s judicial overhaul plan, A-G says
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
Independent media staff woke to the shocking news on Friday that they would only be paid 75% of their salaries, with “the balance of 25%” being “advised during the course of the coming week”.
The decision was communicated to employees via an email from company CEO Takudzwa Hove that morning.
According to insiders who spoke to TimesLIVE anonymously, the decision was made after AYO Technology Solutions, the parent company of African Equity Empowerment Investment (AEEI) — owned by Iqbal Survé, who also owns Independent Media — and other companies under Sekunjalo Investment Holdings had to repay the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
In December 2017 AYO controversially scored R4.3bn from the PIC. The matter has been playing out in the Western Cape High Court, where an out-of-court settlement is believed to have been agreed between AYO and the PIC.
“It’s concerning for everyone. On Wednesday the editors got an email to say the business is in dire straits and they need to come up with solutions to bring in more money because the shareholders indicated they would not inject more money into the company,” a staff member said.
On Thursday, a meeting was allegedly held between senior staff and editorial management to seek solutions to bring more capital into the company.
“One of the solutions suggested is that IOL implements some sort of soft paywall for articles, but there seemed to be no interest in that. The editor-in-chief then made the suggestion that people take salary cuts and that idea was immediately shut down. Then we got this email this morning that they had to settle with the PIC.
In the email to staff, Hove stated that salary cuts should be viewed in the context of the “very challenging business environment in which we find ourselves”.
“Today we were advised of a very pressing matter which needed immediate action. Consequently, and in consultation with unions, the executive and the senior management team, it is with deep regret that we have had to take an urgent decision regarding the payment of salaries. As such, 75% of your salary will be paid tomorrow, 25 March 2023, and the payment of the balance of 25% will be advised during the course of the coming week,” the email read.
“We are aware that this news will not be met well, but kindly ask for your understanding of this very difficult situation which we are working very hard to resolve.
“We are still the only media house in SA that has not embarked on mass retrenchments and we aim to keep it that way. For that to happen, we need to ask you to bear with us as we right the ship,” the company said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Independent Media staff slapped with last-minute 25% salary cut
Staff were advised by email on Friday morning
Image: Phil Magakoe
Independent media staff woke to the shocking news on Friday that they would only be paid 75% of their salaries, with “the balance of 25%” being “advised during the course of the coming week”.
The decision was communicated to employees via an email from company CEO Takudzwa Hove that morning.
According to insiders who spoke to TimesLIVE anonymously, the decision was made after AYO Technology Solutions, the parent company of African Equity Empowerment Investment (AEEI) — owned by Iqbal Survé, who also owns Independent Media — and other companies under Sekunjalo Investment Holdings had to repay the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
In December 2017 AYO controversially scored R4.3bn from the PIC. The matter has been playing out in the Western Cape High Court, where an out-of-court settlement is believed to have been agreed between AYO and the PIC.
“It’s concerning for everyone. On Wednesday the editors got an email to say the business is in dire straits and they need to come up with solutions to bring in more money because the shareholders indicated they would not inject more money into the company,” a staff member said.
On Thursday, a meeting was allegedly held between senior staff and editorial management to seek solutions to bring more capital into the company.
“One of the solutions suggested is that IOL implements some sort of soft paywall for articles, but there seemed to be no interest in that. The editor-in-chief then made the suggestion that people take salary cuts and that idea was immediately shut down. Then we got this email this morning that they had to settle with the PIC.
In the email to staff, Hove stated that salary cuts should be viewed in the context of the “very challenging business environment in which we find ourselves”.
“Today we were advised of a very pressing matter which needed immediate action. Consequently, and in consultation with unions, the executive and the senior management team, it is with deep regret that we have had to take an urgent decision regarding the payment of salaries. As such, 75% of your salary will be paid tomorrow, 25 March 2023, and the payment of the balance of 25% will be advised during the course of the coming week,” the email read.
“We are aware that this news will not be met well, but kindly ask for your understanding of this very difficult situation which we are working very hard to resolve.
“We are still the only media house in SA that has not embarked on mass retrenchments and we aim to keep it that way. For that to happen, we need to ask you to bear with us as we right the ship,” the company said.
TimesLIVE
ANTON HARBER: Careful with that ad-spend, it could Survé malign interests
EDITORIAL: Minus a board, the SABC has neither independence nor credibility
MICHAEL MARKOVITZ: How public media in SA can be sustained
Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo applies for legal review of Mpati Commission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANTON HARBER: Careful with that ad-spend, it could Survé malign interests
EDITORIAL: Minus a board, the SABC has neither independence nor credibility
Standard Bank latest to cut ties with Sekunjalo Group
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.