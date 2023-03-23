The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
The taxi business isn’t as profitable as it once was, with implications for everyone
Time is running out for Ramaphosa to sign new law allowing independent candidates
Heineken’s takeover of Distell has been given the green light, with investors in Johann Rupert’s Remgro in prime position to benefit from this pan-continental drinks empire. And, ironically, this ...
South African masterpieces form part of a Strauss & Co auction of artworks from the Naspers collection
“Unrealistic and fanciful.” That’s how accounting expert Harvey Wainer describes the forecast contained in Ayo Technology Solutions’ prelisting statement (PLS) — the statement used to persuade the Public Investment Corp (PIC) to splurge a hefty R4.3bn on the previously unknown company in December 2017.
Wainer was giving evidence in the civil case the PIC has launched in an attempt to claw back those billions, as well as some interest. The country’s largest asset manager, which invests on behalf of government employees, claims that Ayo (previously Sekunjalo IT Investment Holdings) misrepresented what it intended to do with the funds, and overstated its crucial relationship with British Telecoms South Africa (BTSA)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ayo forecasts were ‘unrealistic and fanciful’, claims expert
Ayo Technology Solutions’ plan to capture as much as 8% of South Africa’s ICT market was not without substance. But at least one expert claims its revenue forecasts were more than a little overblown. If true, this may strengthen the PIC’s R4.3bn claim against the company
“Unrealistic and fanciful.” That’s how accounting expert Harvey Wainer describes the forecast contained in Ayo Technology Solutions’ prelisting statement (PLS) — the statement used to persuade the Public Investment Corp (PIC) to splurge a hefty R4.3bn on the previously unknown company in December 2017.
Wainer was giving evidence in the civil case the PIC has launched in an attempt to claw back those billions, as well as some interest. The country’s largest asset manager, which invests on behalf of government employees, claims that Ayo (previously Sekunjalo IT Investment Holdings) misrepresented what it intended to do with the funds, and overstated its crucial relationship with British Telecoms South Africa (BTSA)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.