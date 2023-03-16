News & Fox

Ayo’s vanishing billions

The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won’t be much of it left by the time the court case is over

16 March 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

The black track shoes gave him away. Sitting at the back of a small courtroom with a “don’t mess with me” look was Bertrandt Delport’s bodyguard, the press decided.

Delport, the head of BT-SA (formerly British Telecom SA), was in the witness box in the Public Investment Corp’s (PIC) civil case against Ayo Technology Solutions...

