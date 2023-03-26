Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ayo Technology reaches secret settlement with the PIC

Company controlled by Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé says talks with the Public Investment Corporation reached an ‘amicable conclusion’

26 March 2023 - 19:01

Software and technology group Ayo Technology Solutions has reached a settlement with government’s investment arm that could it see it reduce its investment in the controversial company.     

In a thinly worded statement at the weekend, Ayo — which is indirectly controlled by Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé —  said it had entered into a settlement agreement with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the terms of which are confidential. ..

