Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ayo hits back at the JSE over censure and fine

Iqbal Survé group says the bourse jumped the gun as its reconsideration of a Financial Services Tribunal verdict is pending

BL Premium
23 December 2022 - 09:31 Nico Gous

Ayo Technology Solutions has hit back at the JSE after the local bourse censured and fined the software and technology group for not disclosing key information.

The company said in a statement on Friday it is considering taking the JSE to court for violating an alleged agreement not to publish the censure and fine until the Financial Services Tribunal has heard Ayo’s suspension and reconsideration applications...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.