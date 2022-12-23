Ayo hits back at the JSE over censure and fine

Expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply helped offset worries of a hit to US transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season
A lethargic SA could invite heavy penalties under a new mechanism to stop dumping of dirty industry outside Europe
Unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges also affected the organisers’ planning and the festival has been moved to February 2024
People will try to undermine the gravitas of this decision, he says after resigning from the party that expelled him
Co-founder Pony Ma delivers a scathing takedown after Tencent’s growth dries up over the past year
We see adoption of mobile devices and data as essential in order to give people better access to health, education and trade
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the outlook for the holiday season in terms of travel and accommodation and consumer spending
Swift end to Covid-zero restrictions leads to surge in highly contagious variants in population with low natural immunity
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Ayo Technology Solutions has hit back at the JSE after the local bourse censured and fined the software and technology group for not disclosing key information.
The company said in a statement on Friday it is considering taking the JSE to court for violating an alleged agreement not to publish the censure and fine until the Financial Services Tribunal has heard Ayo’s suspension and reconsideration applications...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ayo hits back at the JSE over censure and fine
Iqbal Survé group says the bourse jumped the gun as its reconsideration of a Financial Services Tribunal verdict is pending
Ayo Technology Solutions has hit back at the JSE after the local bourse censured and fined the software and technology group for not disclosing key information.
The company said in a statement on Friday it is considering taking the JSE to court for violating an alleged agreement not to publish the censure and fine until the Financial Services Tribunal has heard Ayo’s suspension and reconsideration applications...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.