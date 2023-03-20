Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Why Pretoria is unlikely to hand Putin over to The Hague

20 March 2023 - 05:02

The decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, for alleged war crimes is likely to further divide the international community and pose a serious challenge to SA’s foreign policy.

On March 17, the global criminal court tasked with prosecuting serious crimes such as war crimes and genocide, decided that Putin has a case to answer...

