National

EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa cannot assure Putin courts will not issue an arrest warrant

SA would do best to seek a ‘diplomatic solution’, such as asking him not to come

BL Premium
27 March 2023 - 05:03 Tauriq Moosa

Last week the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes involving the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.

SA, as a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the court and its jurisdiction, is legally obliged to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague if he sets foot on SA soil. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.