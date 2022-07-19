×

Politics

UKRAINE WAR

ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu

Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow

19 July 2022 - 05:10 Thando Maeko

The ANC has dismissed claims that the government’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is because the party benefits financially from Russian businesses or because it has historical links to Moscow.

The ANC’s head of international relations, Lindiwe Zulu, said the party’s stance is based on principle rather than on any financial or historical ties to Russia. “We take positions on issues based on principles, and the principle was that ‘let the war end’. If we were to take a one-sided view, we would’ve just made a statement on Ukraine instead of making a general statement,” Zulu told Business Day on Monday...

