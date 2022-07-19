ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu

This week the focus will be on the response from central banks to high inflation and concerns about slowing growth
The objective was to put in place the mechanisms that enable the reproduction of corruption
MPs told spies ‘had hand in public protector Mkhwebane report’
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Group digs in heels even after finance union Sasbo demands reinstatement of fired members
Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Brutal conditions are affecting everything from transport to food and energy production
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
The powerful city is in the throes of a mortal crisis and is steadily and sadly dying before our eyes, writes Ebrahim Harvey
The ANC has dismissed claims that the government’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is because the party benefits financially from Russian businesses or because it has historical links to Moscow.
The ANC’s head of international relations, Lindiwe Zulu, said the party’s stance is based on principle rather than on any financial or historical ties to Russia. “We take positions on issues based on principles, and the principle was that ‘let the war end’. If we were to take a one-sided view, we would’ve just made a statement on Ukraine instead of making a general statement,” Zulu told Business Day on Monday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
UKRAINE WAR
ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
The ANC has dismissed claims that the government’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is because the party benefits financially from Russian businesses or because it has historical links to Moscow.
The ANC’s head of international relations, Lindiwe Zulu, said the party’s stance is based on principle rather than on any financial or historical ties to Russia. “We take positions on issues based on principles, and the principle was that ‘let the war end’. If we were to take a one-sided view, we would’ve just made a statement on Ukraine instead of making a general statement,” Zulu told Business Day on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.