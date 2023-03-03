IDC CEO Tshokolo Nchocho resigns

Optimism on China’s recovery offsets US recession fears and tightening monetary policy in Europe
The simplicity of Nicholas Woode-Smith’s reductionist argument falls apart when someone asks simple questions
United Manganese of Kalahari, of which Viktor Vekselberg is an investor, is the joint biggest donor to the party in the quarter ending December
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
Investment holding company Brait said institutional investors and other interested parties approached the food producer
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taking the city will be a step towards Russia seizing the rest of the industrial region known as the Donbas
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
Tshokolo Nchocho will resign as the CEO and executive director of the state-owned financier the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) at the end of the year, but did not share his future plans.
“In the context of the above, the board and Mr Nchocho agreed that it would be in the best interest of both the IDC and the CEO, to proceed with the process of identifying a successor to allow for a seamless transition,” it said in a statement on Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IDC CEO Tshokolo Nchocho resigns
Nchocho will leave the state-owned financier at the end of the year
Tshokolo Nchocho will resign as the CEO and executive director of the state-owned financier the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) at the end of the year, but did not share his future plans.
“In the context of the above, the board and Mr Nchocho agreed that it would be in the best interest of both the IDC and the CEO, to proceed with the process of identifying a successor to allow for a seamless transition,” it said in a statement on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.