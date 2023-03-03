National

IDC CEO Tshokolo Nchocho resigns

Nchocho will leave the state-owned financier at the end of the year

BL Premium
03 March 2023 - 08:09 Nico Gous

Tshokolo Nchocho will resign as the CEO and executive director of the state-owned financier the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) at the end of the year, but did not share his future plans.

“In the context of the above, the board and Mr Nchocho agreed that it would be in the best interest of both the IDC and the CEO, to proceed with the process of identifying a successor to allow for a seamless transition,” it said in a statement on Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.