EXCLUSIVE: Offshore investor keen to buy a chunk of IDC's loss-making Foskor CEO TP Nchocho says the IDC has received a cash-backed offer from an investor for a significant portion of its 59% stake in Foskor

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) says it has received a cash-backed offer from an international investor that is keen to acquire a significant equity stake in its loss-making subsidiary Foskor.

CEO Tshokolo Petrus "TP" Nchocho told Business Day that the IDC has entered into a period of exclusivity with a "highly interested" offshore investor that has made an indicative offer for Foskor, the only vertically integrated producer of phosphate ore, phosphoric acid and granular fertiliser in SA...