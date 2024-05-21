South Africans join the investment exodus, Coronation says
The asset manager aims to grow its international franchise as the domestic savings industry dwindles
21 May 2024 - 08:41
UPDATED 21 May 2024 - 17:31
Asset manager Coronation Fund Managers is looking at growing its international franchise, which constitutes about 31% of its total assets under management, as the domestic savings industry dwindles in the face of low economic growth.
The asset manager’s offshore franchise had R194bn in assets under management in the six months to end-March, up from R160bn reported in 2023, with the group looking to grow it further...
