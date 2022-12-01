Features

The Land Bank’s long trek out of default

Things are looking up for the bank after its 2020 debt default. But a return to developmental rather than commercial finance brings increased risk and will require additional state funding

BL Premium
01 December 2022 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

News of the Land Bank’s R50bn debt default reached the markets just as Covid reared its head in March 2020. It was a delicate period  around the world and — unbeknown to many — the start of large-scale disruptions to the world’s supply chains. Food value chains were about to be stretched to their limits. It was a bad time, in other words, for an agricultural lender to find its borrowing and lending activities curtailed.

Fast-forward 2½ years, and the 110-year-old institution has yet to cure the default. The Treasury has the money to effect the remedy; it set the funds aside in the  February 2021 budget. But, according to the October medium-term budget policy statement, not all the conditions for the release of R5bn in funds have been met...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.