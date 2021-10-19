Patel says ‘speedy’ processes pushed R1.5bn to unrest-hit businesses
The IDC is processing new applications for financial assistance amounting to R600m
19 October 2021 - 19:39
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) have to date approved R1.5bn in direct support to businesses affected by the looting and destruction that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.
In addition, the IDC is busy processing new applications for financial assistance amounting to R600m...
