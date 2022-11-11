A relief rally in global shares enters second day as traders bet that peaking US inflation will prompt Federal Reserve to ease pace of rate hikes
Two sinkholes have led to a temporary lane closure on Grayston Drive, a busy arterial stretch through Sandton.
Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers said a 1.5m diameter sinkhole appeared at the intersection of Grayston Drive and Helen Road, while another, measuring 1.2m in diameter, developed at Grayston Drive and Daisy Street.
“Our initial findings are that the sinkholes could be attributable to collapsed infrastructure such as stormwater pipes or optical fibre cabling. We have yet to confirm this.”
The areas have been made safe for road users until reinstatement work can be completed, she added.
Commenting on a social media post showing Grayston Drive appearing to have become gravel, Peters-Scheepers said the regional depot had started milling the surrounding asphalt to fill the holes.
Once the repairs are complete, resurfacing will take place.
“We expect to have the lanes reopened by next weekend. However, this is weather permitting, as work is hampered by heavy rains,” she said.
The metro is experiencing a wet spring/summer, with frequent storm activity.
TimesLIVE
Part of Grayston Drive closed temporarily due to sinkholes
The JRA says the sinkholes could be attributable to collapsed infrastructure such as stormwater pipes or fibre-optic cabling
TimesLIVE
