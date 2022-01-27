Features Inside Joburg’s council circus Open conflict, walkouts and party politicking have made for a bad start to the year. What’s behind the noise in Joburg’s city council? And what lies ahead for the metro’s fed-up residents? B L Premium

One upside to the City of Joburg council meetings descending into chaos is that it gives ward councillors like David Potter more time to log calls about power failures, burst pipes and potholes in their areas, the ward 102 representative says wryly.

Meetings that used to take three hours can now take up to 14, if the first two council meetings this year are anything to go by. Both descended into chaos — first, after a dispute over voting procedure turned nasty, and second after the ANC, EFF and other opposition groups walked out of the chamber...