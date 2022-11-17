A bad week for Joburg Roads Agency CEO

Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Philippe Sands’s latest work, about the plight of the dispossessed people of the Chagos Islands, is a blend of political intrigue and legal nuance, with a tragic human story woven through
A good week for Thapelo Molomo
We’ve heard of cops making criminals sing, but the police doing the actual singing is something new. On Sunday night, Thapelo Molomo, a police warrant officer, showed how this is done by winning talent show Idols SA, with renditions of Zulu/Xhosa gospel song Ndikuthandile, Luther Vandross’s So Amazing and Boyz II Men’s End of the Road. Molomo won R1m and a record deal. But there was a downside: police minister Bheki Cele just had to muscle in on stage, steal the singer’s limelight and even grill the poor man.
A bad week for Tshepo Mahanuke
Tshepo Mahanuke is in charge of Joburg’s roads. It’s an especially scary thought for those who heard him being interrogated by Bongani Bingwa this week on 702. The CEO of the Joburg Roads Agency was asked about the poor state of city streets and gave meaningless and vague answers. The real bluster, however, came when Bingwa confronted him about his unconvincing qualifications for the job, and a fake doctorate. Mahanuke then sounded like someone trying to repair a pothole with papier-mâché.
A bad week for Carl Niehaus
A good week for Imtiaz Fazel
A bad week for Henry Laas
