×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Joburg Roads Agency CEO

17 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Picture: VELI NHLAPO

A good week for Thapelo Molomo

We’ve heard of cops making criminals sing, but the police doing the actual singing is something new. On Sunday night, Thapelo Molomo, a police warrant officer, showed how this is done by winning talent show Idols SA, with renditions of Zulu/Xhosa gospel song Ndikuthandile, Luther Vandross’s So Amazing and Boyz II Men’s End of the Road. Molomo won R1m and a record deal. But there was a downside: police minister Bheki Cele just had to muscle in on stage, steal the singer’s limelight and even grill the poor man.

A bad week for Tshepo Mahanuke

Tshepo Mahanuke is in charge of Joburg’s roads. It’s an especially scary thought for those who heard him being interrogated by Bongani Bingwa this week on 702. The CEO of the Joburg Roads Agency was asked about the poor state of city streets and gave meaningless and vague answers. The real bluster, however, came when Bingwa confronted him about his unconvincing qualifications for the job, and a fake doctorate. Mahanuke then sounded like someone trying to repair a pothole with papier-mâché.

A bad week for Carl Niehaus

He has refused to retract his threat against journalist Karyn Maughan, but he has until Monday, and the smart money is on this Sad Sack running up ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Imtiaz Fazel

South Africa’s hapless, conniving spooks have a new watchdog checking on their machinations
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Henry Laas

Long-suffering Murray & Roberts shareholders saw the value of their holdings evaporate 32% in one day
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Joburg Roads Agency CEO
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
PODCAST: Is safe, legal abortion a human right?
News & Fox
3.
Stunning rebuff on directors’ pay
News & Fox
4.
How Facebook is dying
News & Fox / Digital
5.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.