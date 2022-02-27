Discovery Insure cuts vehicle claims by helping to fill 80,000 potholes
Project in Johannesburg has reduced applications linked to road damage by 26%, company says
27 February 2022 - 18:51
Discovery Insure says a public-private partnership it is involved in with Dialdirect Insurance and the City of Johannesburg to urgently address the pothole crisis of epic proportions on the city’s roads has helped reduce vehicle insurance claims linked to road surface damage.
Almost 80,000 Johannesburg potholes have been filled in by the partnership, Pothole Patrol, since its launch in May 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now