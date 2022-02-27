Companies / Financial Services Discovery Insure cuts vehicle claims by helping to fill 80,000 potholes Project in Johannesburg has reduced applications linked to road damage by 26%, company says B L Premium

Discovery Insure says a public-private partnership it is involved in with Dialdirect Insurance and the City of Johannesburg to urgently address the pothole crisis of epic proportions on the city’s roads has helped reduce vehicle insurance claims linked to road surface damage.

Almost 80,000 Johannesburg potholes have been filled in by the partnership, Pothole Patrol, since its launch in May 2021...