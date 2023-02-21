National

Treasury’s long-delayed financial management system finally set for use

Department bought software licences from Oracle for R390m in 2016 and has been paying for maintenance and support despite not using them

21 February 2023 - 21:38 Linda Ensor

The National Treasury says it will implement the long-delayed financial management system for national and provincial government departments by the 2023/2024 financial year.

The so-called integrated financial management system (IFMS) will replace and integrate outdated and fragmented financial, human resource, payroll and supply chain management systems...

