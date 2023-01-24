Companies / Mining

Southern Palladium speeds up licence request for PGM project

Scoping study concludes that a stand-alone project to mine UG2 reef at Bengwenyama PGM is the best option

24 January 2023 - 14:04 Nico Gous

Australia’s Southern Palladium is speeding up its application for a mining licence for its platinum group metals (PGM) project in Limpopo’s Bushveld Complex after a scoping study found a stand-alone project to be the best option.

The study, undertaken by mining consulting firm Minxcon on behalf of the miner, reviewed four scenarios for the Bengwenyama PGM project and concluded that a pre-feasibility study to mine UG2 reef be undertaken...

