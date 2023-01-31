Oil slips amid expectation of central banks’ hiking rates again

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
Computer models show levels could dip below 50% by the end of summer after below average season rain
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
$2.5bn share sale of flagship Adani Enterprises fully subscribed as Indian billionaire seeks to ease debt burden
Despite higher interest rates, household credit continued to pick up
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
In just more than two years, 228 people have been charged under lèse-majesté and 10 are in detention
Australia opener David Warner has tried to impress on younger teammates just how important the game’s longest format is.
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
London — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China.
March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 a barrel by 9.20am GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the more heavily traded April contract fell by 90c, or 1.07%, to $83.60.
Likewise, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 92c, or 1.18%, to $76.98 a barrel.
“Central banks and the Opec+ producer group will be in action in the next few days. Interest rate decisions will shed some light on the prospects of economic and oil demand growth,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, with half-point increases coming from the Bank of England (BoE) and European Central Bank (ECB) the following day.
Higher rates could slow the global economy and weaken oil demand.
Meanwhile, a panel from members of oil cartel Opec is likely to recommend keeping the group’s current output policy unchanged when it meets on February 1 at 11am GMT, Opec+ delegates said on Monday.
The panel, called the joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC), can call for a full Opec+ meeting if warranted.
Further bearish sentiment followed news that Russia’s oil loadings from its Ust-Luga port are expected to rise at the beginning of February, despite western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
Price falls were cushioned by signs of potentially healthy demand coming from China, with the country’s official purchasing managers index (PMI), which measures manufacturing activity, rising in January from December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to “surprisingly resilient” demand in the US and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China’s economy after Beijing abandoned its strict Covid-19 restrictions.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slips amid expectation of central banks’ hiking rates again
Interest rate decisions will shed light on prospects for economic and oil demand growth, said PVM’s Tamas Varga
London — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China.
March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 a barrel by 9.20am GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the more heavily traded April contract fell by 90c, or 1.07%, to $83.60.
Likewise, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 92c, or 1.18%, to $76.98 a barrel.
“Central banks and the Opec+ producer group will be in action in the next few days. Interest rate decisions will shed some light on the prospects of economic and oil demand growth,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, with half-point increases coming from the Bank of England (BoE) and European Central Bank (ECB) the following day.
Higher rates could slow the global economy and weaken oil demand.
Meanwhile, a panel from members of oil cartel Opec is likely to recommend keeping the group’s current output policy unchanged when it meets on February 1 at 11am GMT, Opec+ delegates said on Monday.
The panel, called the joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC), can call for a full Opec+ meeting if warranted.
Further bearish sentiment followed news that Russia’s oil loadings from its Ust-Luga port are expected to rise at the beginning of February, despite western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
Price falls were cushioned by signs of potentially healthy demand coming from China, with the country’s official purchasing managers index (PMI), which measures manufacturing activity, rising in January from December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to “surprisingly resilient” demand in the US and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China’s economy after Beijing abandoned its strict Covid-19 restrictions.
Reuters
JSE weaker as traders brace for central banks’ rate decisions
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as focus shifts to central bank rates decisions
JSE slips after record highs reached last week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold inches up and heads for third monthly gain
Asian stocks slip as cautious investors await rates decisions
Oil steadies after falling on threat of more rate hikes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.