Markets

Oil slips amid expectation of central banks’ hiking rates again

Interest rate decisions will shed light on prospects for economic and oil demand growth, said PVM’s Tamas Varga

31 January 2023 - 11:59 Rowena Edwards
The sun sets behind the chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery, southeast of Paris, France. Picture: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS
The sun sets behind the chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery, southeast of Paris, France. Picture: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS

London — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China.

March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 a barrel by 9.20am GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the more heavily traded April contract fell by 90c, or 1.07%, to $83.60.

Likewise, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 92c, or 1.18%, to $76.98 a barrel.

“Central banks and the Opec+ producer group will be in action in the next few days. Interest rate decisions will shed some light on the prospects of economic and oil demand growth,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, with half-point increases coming from the Bank of England (BoE) and European Central Bank (ECB) the following day.

Higher rates could slow the global economy and weaken oil demand.

Meanwhile, a panel from members of oil cartel Opec is likely to recommend keeping the group’s current output policy unchanged when it meets on February 1 at 11am GMT, Opec+ delegates said on Monday.

The panel, called the joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC), can call for a full Opec+ meeting if warranted.

Further bearish sentiment followed news that Russia’s oil loadings from its Ust-Luga port are expected to rise at the beginning of February, despite western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Price falls were cushioned by signs of potentially healthy demand coming from China, with the country’s official purchasing managers index (PMI), which measures manufacturing activity, rising in January from December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to “surprisingly resilient” demand in the US and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China’s economy after Beijing abandoned its strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Reuters

JSE weaker as traders brace for central banks’ rate decisions

The Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will all announce interest rate decisions this week
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as focus shifts to central bank rates decisions

Investors are braced for a busy week of earnings  and interest rates decisions from the Fed, ECB and Bank of England
Markets
20 hours ago

JSE slips after record highs reached last week

Investors will have more corporate earnings reports from the US to assess this week including those of tech giants Apple and Amazon
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand on a slippery slope as energy crisis shows ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as focus shifts to ...
Markets
3.
Oil steadies after falling on threat of more rate ...
Markets
4.
Gold inches up and heads for third monthly gain
Markets
5.
Asian stocks slip as cautious investors await ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold inches up and heads for third monthly gain

Markets

Asian stocks slip as cautious investors await rates decisions

Markets

Oil steadies after falling on threat of more rate hikes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.