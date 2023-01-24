Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
Intellectual twist to the word’s history may deflect a view that it arose from incorrect English usage
Road Accident Fund unilaterally decided stopped paying medical expenses of victims who belonged to medical schemes, a decision that was successfully challenged in 2022
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
Business Day TV speaks to Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Berlin also gives Poland go-ahead to provide tanks as Ukraine calls the move a ‘punching fist’ for democracy
United’s owners began looking at new investment or a potential sale last year while Liverpool’s owners say they will consider new shareholders
The special edition models get distinctive styling cues that pay tribute to their racing sibling
The idea of a new state bank has resurfaced at a time when public trust in state-owned entities is critically low. Business Day TV discussed the viability of a state-owned bank with Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital.
WATCH: Does SA need a state-owned bank?
Business Day TV speaks to Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital
The idea of a new state bank has resurfaced at a time when public trust in state-owned entities is critically low. Business Day TV discussed the viability of a state-owned bank with Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital.
