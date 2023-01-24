National

WATCH: Does SA need a state-owned bank?

Business Day TV speaks to Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital

24 January 2023 - 22:20
Picture: 123RF/FUZZBONES
Picture: 123RF/FUZZBONES

The idea of a new state bank has resurfaced at a time when public trust in state-owned entities is critically low. Business Day TV discussed the viability of a state-owned bank with Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital.

Or Listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Selling SA as an investment destination at Davos

Business Day TV talks to BrandSA’s Sithembile Ntombela about how SA was received at the World Economic Forum
Economy
1 hour ago

WATCH: Examining the SA Post Office conundrum

Business Day TV speaks to SA Post Office chief Nomkhita Mona
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Investment themes that will drive markets in 2023

Business Day TV speaks to John Morris, SA investment strategist at Bank of America
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Power cuts take a toll on poultry industry

Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Comrades’ jobs on the line if DA wins cadre ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa urged to declare state of disaster in ...
National
3.
Cape Town lets loose the power of homes and ...
National
4.
Russia’s Sergei Lavrov praises SA’s ‘principled’ ...
National
5.
Comrades’ jobs on the line if DA wins cadre ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.