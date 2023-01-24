Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Selling SA as an investment destination at Davos

Business Day TV talks to BrandSA’s Sithembile Ntombela about how SA was received at the World Economic Forum

24 January 2023 - 22:13
Picture: 123RF/INK DROP
Picture: 123RF/INK DROP

SA’s delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos showcased the country as an investment destination amid a dire energy crisis. Business Day TV spoke to BrandSA’s Sithembile Ntombela for a look at how SA was received at the WEF.

