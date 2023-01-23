National

WATCH: Examining the SA Post Office conundrum

Business Day TV speaks to SA Post Office chief Nomkhita Mona

23 January 2023 - 21:26
An SA Post Office branch in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
An SA Post Office branch in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The SA Post Office is looking to reduce its working hours and retrench employees in a plan to cut its wage bill. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Nomkhita Mona for more detail on the state of the utility.

