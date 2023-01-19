Companies

WATCH: Investment themes that will drive markets in 2023

Business Day TV speaks to John Morris, SA investment strategist at Bank of America

19 January 2023 - 20:38
The JSE ended 2022 in a strong position, and analysts expect things to get even better in 2023 as they bank on emerging markets over developed markets. Business Day TV caught up with John Morris, SA investment strategist at Bank of America, for his market outlook.

