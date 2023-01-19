Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
How initial funds are spent will determine whether follow-ups will indeed follow
‘Eskom is a lost cause that cannot be saved or in any way assisted by making electricity customers pay more,’ says party leader John Steenhuisen
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
CEO Sergio Rial resigned less than two weeks after taking the job citing the discovery of nearly $4bn in 'accounting inconsistencies'
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Scotsman next faces Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat him at the 2019 Australian Open
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
The JSE ended 2022 in a strong position, and analysts expect things to get even better in 2023 as they bank on emerging markets over developed markets. Business Day TV caught up with John Morris, SA investment strategist at Bank of America, for his market outlook.
WATCH: Investment themes that will drive markets in 2023
Business Day TV speaks to John Morris, SA investment strategist at Bank of America
WATCH: Reopening of Chinese borders set to boost commodities
WATCH: Behind China’s slowing GDP
WATCH: Power cuts take a toll on poultry industry
WATCH: Why global ETF inflows plunged in 2022
