World’s second-largest economy grew at a near historic low rate in 2022
A new study could embolden research into analysing faces for purposes such as assessing one’s emotional state during a work meeting
Law firms prepare to take government and Eskom to court for their handling of energy crisis
Parties need to stop bickering and begin co-operating if SA wants to rid itself of ANC misrule
Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
A dual mandate has a better chance of actually worsening low growth and high unemployment
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
After three years of lockdown the lunar new year is seen as a welcome consumption boost
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
With a new space age upon us, Ismail Lagardien speculates on getting answers to some of life's more tantalising questions
Legal challenges are being launched on multiple fronts against Eskom, the government and the energy regulator as South Africans reach the end of their tether with disruptive power cuts that have continued to escalate in severity over the past six months.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter could be facing court action from opposition parties and organised labour over failing to “responsibly manage the grid, resulting in material breaches of [certain] constitutional rights”...
Fed-up SA readies for legal battle over load-shedding and energy crisis
