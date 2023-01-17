National

Fed-up SA readies for legal battle over load-shedding and energy crisis

Law firms prepare to take government and Eskom to court for their handling of energy crisis

17 January 2023 - 05:04 Denene Erasmus and Hajra Omarjee

Legal challenges are being launched on multiple fronts against Eskom, the government and the energy regulator as South Africans reach the end of their tether with disruptive power cuts that have continued to escalate in severity over the past six months.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter could be facing court action from opposition parties and organised labour over failing to “responsibly manage the grid, resulting in material breaches of [certain] constitutional rights”...

