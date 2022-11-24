National

Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane done with bias, DA tells apex court

President adhered to procedure and ‘bent backwards’ to accommodate public protector’s requests for extensions when she was asked for an explanation

24 November 2022 - 13:24 Staff Reporter
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, where a hearing is under way on whether the Western Cape High Court decision that declared her suspension invalid was lawful. Picture: BELINDA PHETO
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, where a hearing is under way on whether the Western Cape High Court decision that declared her suspension invalid was lawful. Picture: BELINDA PHETO

President Cyril Ramaphosa acted without bias when he suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, counsel for the DA argued in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The apex court is hearing three consolidated applications emanating from the judgment by the Western Cape High Court declaring the president’s decision to suspend her invalid.

The first two applications are for leave to appeal the high court’s decision, brought by the DA and Ramaphosa. The third is an urgent application for leave to appeal, brought by Mkhwebane, against a high court ruling in October that rejected her bid to immediately return to work. That court had ruled the Constitutional Court was yet to rule on an earlier order that set aside her suspension. The judges said this order had no force until it was confirmed by the apex court.

In the Constitutional Court, the DA has submitted that Mkhwebane’s suspension is necessary in the circumstances to protect the integrity of the office of the public protector and the effectiveness of the Section 194 process into her fitness to hold office that is under way.

Advocate Steven Budlender SC, for the DA, told the court Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane was appropriate since the president followed the proper procedure and there was no bias.

“On March 18, President Ramaphosa wrote to the public protector and asked her to give reasons why she should not be suspended. No-one knew about Phala Phala. She started making requests to slow the process. The president started giving undertakings. We know the president bent backwards to accommodate Mkhwebane,” Budlender said.

He detailed the extension requests Mkhwebane made, which the president granted at all times.

“Up until that point there have been delays and at that stage no-one knew about Phala Phala. On May 26, the public protector made representations. The president did what any reasonable person would have done. He took two weeks to apply his mind. That timeline shows there is no bias on the side of the president. He tried to assist Mkhwebane.”

If the president rushed the decision, Mkhwebane would have accused him of not applying his mind, Budlender told the court. 

“Should the court find the president was biased in his decision to suspend the public protector, it would be catastrophic for the Phala Phala investigation if she returns to the office,” he said. 

Justice Rammaka Mathopo asked Budlender whether the president had hurried Mkhwebane’s suspension after receiving the questions from her regarding Phala Phala. Mathopo said the issue needed to be addressed objectively. 

Budlender said it was important to consider the facts regarding Mkhwebane's suspension, which was looming before the Phala Phala saga. It would be incorrect to say if the president is investigated, there is automatic bias. “You need something more,” he said.  

The hearing continues. 

TimesLIVE

Sars compensates former employees for harm caused during state capture era

The Nugent Commission found there was a huge failure of integrity and governance at Sars under former commissioner Tom Moyane
National
1 week ago

Mkhwebane can stay in luxury estate if she pays her own rent

The public protector’s office terminates the Bryntirion estate lease, which was funded with taxpayers’ money.
National
2 weeks ago

Mkhwebane’s counsel rejects affidavit from ‘disgruntled employee’

Executive manager Nelisiwe Thejane’s sworn statement that the public protector intimidated and harassed staff are simply baseless allegations, ...
National
2 weeks ago

No limit to how much ANC candidates can raise for conference campaigns

But party wants spending disclosed to strengthen its democratic standards and enable anyone to contest
Politics
2 weeks ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Scraping poison off the bone of bureaucracy

The scales have finally fallen from many eyes inside the government that SA is on the brink of failed statehood
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom gets diesel lifeline — but still no funding
National
2.
‘Our country is in deep trouble,’ warns Zuma’s ...
National
3.
Digital Vibes will not spoil my bid for ANC ...
National
4.
Panel to figure out how unsolvable question ...
National / Education
5.
Worker salaries paid in dribs and drabs in Free ...
National

Related Articles

Mkhwebane can stay in luxury estate if she pays her own rent

National

Mkhwebane’s counsel rejects affidavit from ‘disgruntled employee’

National

Top court denies leave to appeal ‘rogue unit’ ruling to Busisiwe Mkhwebane

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.