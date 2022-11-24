Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane done with bias, DA tells apex court

With Wall Street shut for a public holiday, it is up to Europe to continue a rebound in market confidence that has been building for a month
Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff, but a thing of beauty when the powerful are eventually held to account
President adhered to all procedures and ‘bent backwards’ to accommodate public protector’s requests for extensions when she was asked for an explanation
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
But Dr Martens says it is keeping its revenue forecast for the full year
Lower commodity prices, moderating supply-side constraints, and falling freight costs all suggest PPI could continue to slow in the coming months
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The implosion at FTX, which left an estimated 1-million creditors facing losses totalling billions of dollars, helped prompt the move
Canoeist won the Dusi marathon with apprentice David Evans in 2022 to see his record improve to 12 wins in 13 years
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
President Cyril Ramaphosa acted without bias when he suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, counsel for the DA argued in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.
The apex court is hearing three consolidated applications emanating from the judgment by the Western Cape High Court declaring the president’s decision to suspend her invalid.
The first two applications are for leave to appeal the high court’s decision, brought by the DA and Ramaphosa. The third is an urgent application for leave to appeal, brought by Mkhwebane, against a high court ruling in October that rejected her bid to immediately return to work. That court had ruled the Constitutional Court was yet to rule on an earlier order that set aside her suspension. The judges said this order had no force until it was confirmed by the apex court.
In the Constitutional Court, the DA has submitted that Mkhwebane’s suspension is necessary in the circumstances to protect the integrity of the office of the public protector and the effectiveness of the Section 194 process into her fitness to hold office that is under way.
Advocate Steven Budlender SC, for the DA, told the court Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane was appropriate since the president followed the proper procedure and there was no bias.
“On March 18, President Ramaphosa wrote to the public protector and asked her to give reasons why she should not be suspended. No-one knew about Phala Phala. She started making requests to slow the process. The president started giving undertakings. We know the president bent backwards to accommodate Mkhwebane,” Budlender said.
He detailed the extension requests Mkhwebane made, which the president granted at all times.
“Up until that point there have been delays and at that stage no-one knew about Phala Phala. On May 26, the public protector made representations. The president did what any reasonable person would have done. He took two weeks to apply his mind. That timeline shows there is no bias on the side of the president. He tried to assist Mkhwebane.”
If the president rushed the decision, Mkhwebane would have accused him of not applying his mind, Budlender told the court.
“Should the court find the president was biased in his decision to suspend the public protector, it would be catastrophic for the Phala Phala investigation if she returns to the office,” he said.
Justice Rammaka Mathopo asked Budlender whether the president had hurried Mkhwebane’s suspension after receiving the questions from her regarding Phala Phala. Mathopo said the issue needed to be addressed objectively.
Budlender said it was important to consider the facts regarding Mkhwebane's suspension, which was looming before the Phala Phala saga. It would be incorrect to say if the president is investigated, there is automatic bias. “You need something more,” he said.
The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane done with bias, DA tells apex court
President adhered to procedure and ‘bent backwards’ to accommodate public protector’s requests for extensions when she was asked for an explanation
President Cyril Ramaphosa acted without bias when he suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, counsel for the DA argued in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.
The apex court is hearing three consolidated applications emanating from the judgment by the Western Cape High Court declaring the president’s decision to suspend her invalid.
The first two applications are for leave to appeal the high court’s decision, brought by the DA and Ramaphosa. The third is an urgent application for leave to appeal, brought by Mkhwebane, against a high court ruling in October that rejected her bid to immediately return to work. That court had ruled the Constitutional Court was yet to rule on an earlier order that set aside her suspension. The judges said this order had no force until it was confirmed by the apex court.
In the Constitutional Court, the DA has submitted that Mkhwebane’s suspension is necessary in the circumstances to protect the integrity of the office of the public protector and the effectiveness of the Section 194 process into her fitness to hold office that is under way.
Advocate Steven Budlender SC, for the DA, told the court Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mkhwebane was appropriate since the president followed the proper procedure and there was no bias.
“On March 18, President Ramaphosa wrote to the public protector and asked her to give reasons why she should not be suspended. No-one knew about Phala Phala. She started making requests to slow the process. The president started giving undertakings. We know the president bent backwards to accommodate Mkhwebane,” Budlender said.
He detailed the extension requests Mkhwebane made, which the president granted at all times.
“Up until that point there have been delays and at that stage no-one knew about Phala Phala. On May 26, the public protector made representations. The president did what any reasonable person would have done. He took two weeks to apply his mind. That timeline shows there is no bias on the side of the president. He tried to assist Mkhwebane.”
If the president rushed the decision, Mkhwebane would have accused him of not applying his mind, Budlender told the court.
“Should the court find the president was biased in his decision to suspend the public protector, it would be catastrophic for the Phala Phala investigation if she returns to the office,” he said.
Justice Rammaka Mathopo asked Budlender whether the president had hurried Mkhwebane’s suspension after receiving the questions from her regarding Phala Phala. Mathopo said the issue needed to be addressed objectively.
Budlender said it was important to consider the facts regarding Mkhwebane's suspension, which was looming before the Phala Phala saga. It would be incorrect to say if the president is investigated, there is automatic bias. “You need something more,” he said.
The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
Sars compensates former employees for harm caused during state capture era
Mkhwebane can stay in luxury estate if she pays her own rent
Mkhwebane’s counsel rejects affidavit from ‘disgruntled employee’
No limit to how much ANC candidates can raise for conference campaigns
MICHAEL AVERY: Scraping poison off the bone of bureaucracy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mkhwebane can stay in luxury estate if she pays her own rent
Mkhwebane’s counsel rejects affidavit from ‘disgruntled employee’
Top court denies leave to appeal ‘rogue unit’ ruling to Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.