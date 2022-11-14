×

National

State’s bid to establish shipping company draws scorn

‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’

14 November 2022 - 16:10 Bekezela Phakathi

Trade advisers have questioned a government plan to establish a state-owned shipping company, saying it is an “awful” idea that could hamper exports.

The state is pushing to establish its own shipping company saying such a move is necessary to reduce reliance on foreign companies and shield SA from supply disruptions. ..

