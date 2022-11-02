×

National

ANC-EFF stalemate collapses meeting to elect Ekurhuleni mayor

The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head

02 November 2022 - 19:14 Luyolo Mkentane

A stalemate between the ANC and EFF, key political players in the Ekurhuleni metro, led to the postponement of a council meeting that was meant to elect a new executive mayor.

On Wednesday the two parties could not agree on who to field in key council positions...

