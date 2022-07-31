×

Politics

Emboldened Ramaphosa hails ‘unstoppable ANC renewal’

President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed

BL Premium
31 July 2022 - 19:29 Hajra Omarjee, Luyolo Mkentane, Erin Bates and Thando Maeko

An emboldened President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the renewal of the ANC “unstoppable” but admitted there is a perceived lack of consistency in the application of the contentious step-aside rule.

“Conference agreed that these [perceptions] must receive urgent attention so that the application of [step-aside] guidelines is impartial, fair and consistent,” Ramaphosa said in his closing address at the party’s national policy conference south of Johannesburg on Sunday...

