Emboldened Ramaphosa hails ‘unstoppable ANC renewal’

Rand touches best level in four weeks
Indiscriminate selling of long-duration growth stocks provides chance to acquire technology assets at cheap prices
A number of areas in which the private sector can contribute to a sustainable electricity supply were highlighted at a meeting on Friday
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Flooding and logistical issues resulted in SA production falling by 23%, but overall output was still up after it took control of Cerrejón
Survey will show the effect load-shedding has had on the sector that accounts for 14% of GDP
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
A fire triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the silos causes partial collapse
Chloe Kelly’s late goal in Women’s European Championship final gives England first major title
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
An emboldened President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the renewal of the ANC “unstoppable” but admitted there is a perceived lack of consistency in the application of the contentious step-aside rule.
“Conference agreed that these [perceptions] must receive urgent attention so that the application of [step-aside] guidelines is impartial, fair and consistent,” Ramaphosa said in his closing address at the party’s national policy conference south of Johannesburg on Sunday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Emboldened Ramaphosa hails ‘unstoppable ANC renewal’
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
An emboldened President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the renewal of the ANC “unstoppable” but admitted there is a perceived lack of consistency in the application of the contentious step-aside rule.
“Conference agreed that these [perceptions] must receive urgent attention so that the application of [step-aside] guidelines is impartial, fair and consistent,” Ramaphosa said in his closing address at the party’s national policy conference south of Johannesburg on Sunday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.