National Ramaphosa may use BIG to shore up his support, says Michael Sachs Rollout of income support may be needed for ANC win in 2024, says former head of budget office

A permanent basic income grant (BIG) may weaken the credibility of fiscal policy but it may also have positive spin-offs for the economy — while being impossible for President Cyril Ramaphosa to avoid.

That is according to Michael Sachs, Wits University adjunct professor and a former head of the budget office at the National Treasury, who used a paper published on Tuesday — two days before Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address — to highlight the risks that could come with the policy and the sacrifices that are needed if it is to be sustainable...