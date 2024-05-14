Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Treasonous action

14 May 2024 - 17:14
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The DA’s message in its controversial flag advertisement was spot on, but its way of communicating it was wrong.

Our national flag is a symbol to all South Africans of unity, triumph over apartheid, sports successes and the hope of tomorrow. It is our flag of happiness and it hurt to see it burning, irrespective of the validity of the message.

Then, President Cyril Ramaphosa comes out and says the advert is “treasonous”. It was silly politicking without the required reflection or humility from him and the ANC government on what they have done to our country.

From defunct state-owned enterprises aplenty to umpteen bankrupt and dysfunctional municipalities; from rampant and violent crime to a failed state education system where a 30% pass mark confirms how our standards have fallen; from a wretched economy that has grown over the past 10 years by a measly 0.8% (average) per annum to catastrophic unemployment and poverty; from endemic corruption to fumbled and hypocritical foreign relations policies; from crumbling roads around the country to hollowed-out cities; and from trade policies that restrict rather than liberate the economy to growing water crises, the list goes on.

Thankfully the government-business work streams are gradually yielding positive results. However, most of what the ANC government has touched has been wrecked at immeasurable cost to the country.

That is treasonous, Mr President. So, please get your perspectives aligned with the people of your country and ponder where an accusation of treason truly belongs.

Trevor Munday
Via email 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

