Sport / Cricket

Right time for Anderson to retire, say England MD

Pace bowler to end Test career after first match against West Indies at Lord’s in July

14 May 2024 - 14:18
by Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
James Anderson of England. Picture: GARETH COPLEY
James Anderson of England. Picture: GARETH COPLEY

Bengaluru — Pace bowler James Anderson’s decision to call time on his 21-year illustrious career was the right one as England are looking to build a team for the future, MD of the country’s cricket team Robert Key said.

Anderson will retire from Test cricket after the first match of the series against the West Indies at Lord’s in July, he announced on Saturday.

Having made his debut for England at Lord’s in 2003, Anderson will finish his career at the same ground playing his 188th Test, two weeks shy of his 42nd birthday.

He has taken 700 Test wickets, behind only Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia’s Shane Warne (708) on the all-time list.

“We said ‘we think it’s time for us to move on, that we have to start looking towards the future’,” Key told the BBC Test Match Special County Cricket podcast.

“This is the right decision and this is the right time. Hopefully he gets a fantastic end at Lord’s.”

Head coach Brendon McCullum flew over to England to hold talks with Anderson over his future, Key said.

“We had a conversation for about an hour and a half, which Baz led. I don’t think Jimmy was expecting it, but I don’t think it was completely unexpected,” Key said.

“We felt it was right that Jimmy and the public had the opportunity to say goodbye. We didn’t impress upon him that he needed to make the decision there and then. Not so long ago he decided the Lord’s game would be his last.”

England’s first match of a three-Test series against the Caribbean side takes place from July 10-14. 

Reuters

Anderson says he’s in ‘best shape’ ahead of England’s home summer

Fast bowler is looking forward to playing against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September
Sport
2 months ago

Rohit and Jadeja hundreds steady the India ship against England

Defiant century-makers drag hosts back into the contest
Sport
2 months ago

England lose Duckett chasing 399 against India

Shubman Gill smashes crucial hundred after a jittery start as hosts knock up a second innings total of 255
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Another SA Cricket review, but ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Skipper Faf du Plessis pins Bengaluru’s IPL ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Manie Libbok focuses on Stormers as Bok ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Athletics SA not giving up on troubled long ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sinner slices space between him and number one ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Another SA Cricket review, but will the facts win the day?

Sport / Cricket

Skipper Faf du Plessis pins Bengaluru’s IPL revival on newfound daring

Sport / Cricket

Proteas’ Sabina Park dates revealed

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.