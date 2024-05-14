Canal+ increases interest in MultiChoice to 45.2%
The French media group has bought a further 7.4-million shares
14 May 2024 - 09:19
Canal+ has increased its holding in MultiChoice to 45.2%, after the French media group bought 7.37-million more shares as it forges ahead in its bid to take control of Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator.
The company said in a statement on Tuesday that the on- and off-market transactions have already been disclosed to the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP)...
