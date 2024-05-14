Unemployment rate jumps to 32.9% in first quarter of 2024
The number of unemployed people rose from 7.9-million to 8.2-million during the period under review, but the number of employed was the same at 16.7-million
14 May 2024 - 11:47
SA’s unemployment rate has, on the eve of a crucial general election, increased from 32.1% in the last quarter of 2023 to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024.
According to the quarterly labour force survey data released by Stats SA in Pretoria on Tuesday, the unemployment rate according to the expanded definition also increased by 0.8 of a percentage point to 41.9% in the first quarter of the year. ..
