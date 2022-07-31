×

Politics

Motsoaledi points to poll losses as fuelling government’s immigration stance

The ANC is feeling the threat of soon losing elections unless it confronts the issue head on, home affairs minister says

31 July 2022 - 17:55 Hajra Omarjee and Luyolo Mkentane

Persistent losses in elections in the past few years is fuelling the government’s growing tough stance on illegal immigration, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi conceded on Sunday.  

In an interview with Business Day on the sidelines of the just-ended ANC policy conference, Motsoaledi said the ANC is feeling the threat of soon losing elections if it does not confront the issue head on...

