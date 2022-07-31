Motsoaledi points to poll losses as fuelling government’s immigration stance

Rand touches best level in four weeks
Indiscriminate selling of long-duration growth stocks provides chance to acquire technology assets at cheap prices
Department of home affairs says it will reopen 29 border posts that were closed more than two years ago due to the pandemic
The party says the target should ideally be the top 5% of high-net-worth individuals, and estates with significant assets
New development gives innovative fintech companies access to certain customer information and systems
Survey will show the effect load-shedding has had on the sector that accounts for 14% of GDP
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The US president, who held several public events last week, will now return to strict isolation
With 100m to run at Hollywoodbets Greyville, punters looked set to celebrate with Imperial Ruby, but Shangani won narrowly
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
Persistent losses in elections in the past few years is fuelling the government’s growing tough stance on illegal immigration, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi conceded on Sunday.
In an interview with Business Day on the sidelines of the just-ended ANC policy conference, Motsoaledi said the ANC is feeling the threat of soon losing elections if it does not confront the issue head on...
