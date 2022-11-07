×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Cyril Ramaphosa made submission to Phala Phala panel, says spokesperson

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has submitted a motion for the National Assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal

07 November 2022 - 17:42 Andisiwe Makinana
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the National Assembly, November 3 2022. REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER.
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the National Assembly, November 3 2022. REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted his response to the independent panel probing whether he has a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala allegations. But his submission will be kept under wraps for now, says presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

“We don’t want to undermine the panel. Once they submit their report to parliament, we will then look at the option of releasing it,” he said.

“The president’s submission affirms his committed co-operation with due process,” said Magwenya in a statement.  

“President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as president, he abides by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law.

“President Ramaphosa denies that he violated this oath in any way, and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him.”

In October, the panel gave MPs six days to submit information relevant to its assessment. It then gave Ramaphosa 10 days to submit written responses. The deadline for him to do that was November 6.

The panel, which has until November 17 to conclude its work, has set 10 days for it to consider information received, conduct additional research if required, deliberate, write and finalise the report.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appointed former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello to the panel, which will conduct a preliminary assessment of the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) motion against Ramaphosa.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula submitted a motion for the National Assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa’s removal on the grounds of serious violation of the constitution or the law and serious misconduct.

He alleged Ramaphosa was guilty of violating the constitution, which provides that cabinet members and deputy ministers may not undertake other paid work, after the president publicly stated: “I’m a farmer, I am in the cattle business and the game business ... I buy and I sell animals ... This that is being reported was a clear business transaction of selling animals.”

Zungula said Ramaphosa’s statement confirmed he was actively running his farming business and misled the nation when in 2014, on assuming office as deputy president, he said all his business interests would be managed by a blind trust. He said Ramaphosa was guilty of a serious violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

He said Ramaphosa failed to report the theft on his farm to “any police official”, as required by the act. Reporting the matter to Gen Wally Rhoode, a member of the presidential protection unit, was not in compliance with the SA Police Service Amendment Act, he said. That there was no case number was proof that the manner in which the reporting was done was irregular and unlawful, he added.

Rhoode had no business investigating anything at the Phala Phala farm, “as unlawfully directed by the president”, said Zungula, who also alleged Ramaphosa gave an unlawful instruction to Rhoode to investigate the burglary at his private farm.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa has a November 6 date with the Phala Phala panel

The independent panel to determine whether the president has a case to answer regarding  Phala Phala allegations
National
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa maintains innocence in parliament grilling over farm dollars

President dismisses accusations he abused his power by not reporting the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm directly to police
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Power crisis likely to worsen over next five ...
National
2.
Covid-19 comes in spikes now, and vaccines are ...
National
3.
Local government is spiralling downwards, says ...
National
4.
World Bank calls for transparent policies to ...
National
5.
Calls for ‘rethink’ of labour legislation to make ...
National

Related Articles

LETTER: Release Phala Phala report

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying

Opinion / Editorials

JONNY STEINBERG: The mantle of sage doesn’t fit the head of nasty Mbeki

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.