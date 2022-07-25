Investors are also bracing for a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week
It was with good reason that the former president castigated the head of state for poor stewardship of the economy and society
Labour and the government have been locked in talks for weeks after unions rejected the government’s offer
ANC president and incoming provincial leader paper over delegates’ animosity for final speech
Company says software worker’s claim on LaMDA is ‘wholly unfounded’
Increasing taxes in an already high tax society will slow economic growth and worsen sustainability
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Brazil’s president starts campaign in Rio de Janeiro with appeal to conservative supporters
SA rises to acclaim their African champions
As with any skill or sport-like activity, you must learn how to use them properly to reap the multiple rewards
It is not every day that a former president castigates a sitting head of state for poor stewardship of the economy and society, but typically when it happens it is usually with reason.
That is exactly what happened when Thabo Mbeki, SA president between 1999 and 2008, took President Cyril Ramaphosa to task for failing to make good on his promises to lay out an agenda on jobs, the economy and rising inequality. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying
It is not every day that a former president castigates a sitting head of state for poor stewardship of the economy and society, but typically when it happens it is usually with reason.
That is exactly what happened when Thabo Mbeki, SA president between 1999 and 2008, took President Cyril Ramaphosa to task for failing to make good on his promises to lay out an agenda on jobs, the economy and rising inequality. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.