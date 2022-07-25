×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa deserves Mbeki’s flaying

25 July 2022 - 05:06

It is not every day that a former president castigates a sitting head of state for poor stewardship of the economy and society, but typically when it happens it is usually with reason.

That is exactly what happened when Thabo Mbeki, SA president between 1999 and 2008, took President Cyril Ramaphosa to task for failing to make good on his promises to lay out an agenda on jobs, the economy and rising inequality. ..

