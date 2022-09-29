×

National

PARLIAMENT

Ramaphosa maintains innocence in parliament grilling over farm dollars

President dismisses accusations he abused his power by not reporting the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm directly to police

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 23:15 Bekezela Phakathi and Linda Ensor

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed accusations that he abused his power by reporting the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm to the head of the presidential protection unit instead of a police station.

During a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he is surrounded by police officials and when he informed the head of the presidential protection unit, Wally Rhoode, he was simply informing a police official...

