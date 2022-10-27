But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
In his dotage Thabo Mbeki has acquired the status of a sage. When he speaks the country listens. And he is speaking more and more. So what is it that he is saying?
Through all his pronouncements there runs a constant thread. Whether he is talking about Eskom, corruption in the ANC or the prospect of a popular uprising, everything he says, without a single exception, exacts revenge on somebody who crossed him years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JONNY STEINBERG: The mantle of sage doesn’t fit the head of nasty Mbeki
All the former president’s announcements are attacks on his old enemies
