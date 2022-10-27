×

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: The mantle of sage doesn’t fit the head of nasty Mbeki

All the former president’s announcements are attacks on his old enemies

27 October 2022 - 13:41 Jonny Steinberg

In his dotage Thabo Mbeki has acquired the status of a sage. When he speaks the country listens. And he is speaking more and more. So what is it that he is saying?

Through all his pronouncements there runs a constant thread. Whether he is talking about Eskom, corruption in the ANC or the prospect of a popular uprising, everything he says, without a single exception, exacts revenge on somebody who crossed him years ago...

