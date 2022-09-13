LETTER: Release Phala Phala report

Broad sell-off grips Wall Street as investors predict more aggressive action from the Federal Reserve
Kholeka Gcaleka must prove her competence by releasing the delayed report
Retirement industry says it will not be ready when the Treasury envisages the new system taking effect
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Business Day TV talks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Permanent implementation of the social relief of distress grant from April next year will require an additional R50bn, according to a National Treasury report, while revenue from the sector is set to ...
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
In a rare act of public dissent by elected deputies, councillors demand President Vladimir Putin be removed for ‘treason’
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
The four-seater is said to drive like a true Ferrari even though it weighs more than two tonnes and has a 185mm ground clearance
A full high court bench has declared President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane invalid, saying: “In our view, the hurried nature of the suspension ... in the circumstances, notwithstanding that a judgment of the full court was looming on the same subject matter, leads this court to an ineluctable conclusion that the suspension may have been retaliatory and hence, unlawful.” ("High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s suspension by Ramaphosa”, September 9).
Ramaphosa is under excruciating pressure from the public and political parties over the Phala Phala scandal, in which it is alleged that he concealed a crime that happened there, breaking the law and contravening his oath of office. Before Ramaphosa assumed office we were sold the notion of an accountable leader who despised wrongdoing, a dream of a people’s servant (Thuma mina!). But over time we have learnt that this was not true.
In other accountability processes not related to the public protector, such as parliament and the ANC integrity committee, Ramaphosa refuses to answer questions concerning Phala Phala, citing the sub judice rule. So much for an accountable and morally compassed leader. But whether Mkhwebane returns to office or not Ramaphosa will still have to answer to the incompetent deputy protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, who has already missed the deadline to release the Phala Phala scandal report.
Someone in Ramaphosa’s circle must advise him to subject himself to all of these processes so that he can be exonerated. The more he plays cat and mouse the more suspicions of wrongdoing will grow. Ramaphosa was supposed to be the leader who would redeem the ANC in the eyes of the public.
Gcaleka must prove her competence by showing that the Chapter 9 institution she now heads will not be used to suppress accountability. Her overdue report must be released.
Mpumelelo PeterVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Release Phala Phala report
Kholeka Gcaleka must prove her competence by releasing the delayed report
A full high court bench has declared President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane invalid, saying: “In our view, the hurried nature of the suspension ... in the circumstances, notwithstanding that a judgment of the full court was looming on the same subject matter, leads this court to an ineluctable conclusion that the suspension may have been retaliatory and hence, unlawful.” ("High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s suspension by Ramaphosa”, September 9).
Ramaphosa is under excruciating pressure from the public and political parties over the Phala Phala scandal, in which it is alleged that he concealed a crime that happened there, breaking the law and contravening his oath of office. Before Ramaphosa assumed office we were sold the notion of an accountable leader who despised wrongdoing, a dream of a people’s servant (Thuma mina!). But over time we have learnt that this was not true.
In other accountability processes not related to the public protector, such as parliament and the ANC integrity committee, Ramaphosa refuses to answer questions concerning Phala Phala, citing the sub judice rule. So much for an accountable and morally compassed leader. But whether Mkhwebane returns to office or not Ramaphosa will still have to answer to the incompetent deputy protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, who has already missed the deadline to release the Phala Phala scandal report.
Someone in Ramaphosa’s circle must advise him to subject himself to all of these processes so that he can be exonerated. The more he plays cat and mouse the more suspicions of wrongdoing will grow. Ramaphosa was supposed to be the leader who would redeem the ANC in the eyes of the public.
Gcaleka must prove her competence by showing that the Chapter 9 institution she now heads will not be used to suppress accountability. Her overdue report must be released.
Mpumelelo Peter
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Parliament clears Zizi Kodwa of involvement in Phala Phala ‘cover-up’
Gcaleka enters fray to keep Mkhwebane out of office
High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s suspension by Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa to face further Phala Phala questions on September 29
Inside the murky Phala Phala saga
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.