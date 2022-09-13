×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Release Phala Phala report

Kholeka Gcaleka must prove her competence by releasing the delayed report

13 September 2022 - 23:06
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG

A full high court bench has declared President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane invalid, saying: “In our view, the hurried nature of the suspension ... in the circumstances, notwithstanding that a judgment of the full court was looming on the same subject matter, leads this court to an ineluctable conclusion that the suspension may have been retaliatory and hence, unlawful.” ("High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s suspension by Ramaphosa”, September 9).

Ramaphosa is under excruciating pressure from the public and political parties over the Phala Phala scandal, in which it is alleged that he concealed a crime that happened there, breaking the law and contravening his oath of office. Before Ramaphosa assumed office we were sold the notion of an accountable leader who despised wrongdoing, a dream of a people’s servant (Thuma mina!). But over time we have learnt that this was not true.

In other accountability processes not related to the public protector, such as parliament and the ANC integrity committee,  Ramaphosa refuses to answer questions concerning Phala Phala, citing the sub judice rule. So much for an accountable and morally compassed leader. But whether Mkhwebane returns to office or not Ramaphosa will still have to answer to the incompetent deputy protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, who has already missed the deadline to release the Phala Phala scandal report.

Someone in Ramaphosa’s circle must advise him to subject himself to all of these processes so that he can be exonerated. The more he plays cat and mouse the more suspicions of wrongdoing will grow. Ramaphosa was supposed to be the leader who would redeem the ANC in the eyes of the public.

Gcaleka must prove her competence by showing that the Chapter 9 institution she now heads will not be used to suppress accountability. Her overdue report must be released.

Mpumelelo Peter
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STEVEN KUO: Mbeki dropped the ball on energy; ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN LAMOLA: SAA reborn
Opinion
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolies Food eats humble pie as ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DAVID WALKER: I dream that one day an elephant ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: Predictable march of an ANC that’s up ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Parliament clears Zizi Kodwa of involvement in Phala Phala ‘cover-up’

National

Gcaleka enters fray to keep Mkhwebane out of office

National

High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s suspension by Ramaphosa

National

Ramaphosa to face further Phala Phala questions on September 29

National

Inside the murky Phala Phala saga

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.