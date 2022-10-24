Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Dubious driving schools colluding with licensing officials to offer learner drivers a “first-time guaranteed pass” in exchange for a bribe will soon be subjected to tighter regulations, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday.
These and other measures will be crucial in the drive to tackle corruption that continues to bedevil the vehicle and driver licensing system, Mbalula said. Rampant corruption at licensing centres is costing the fiscus billions of rand. ..
State clamps down on vehicle and driver licensing fraud
Transport minister says legislation will enable closer scrutiny of driving schools that collude with licensing officials
