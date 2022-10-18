IFP suspends Msinga mayor and two councillors

Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
Both chains are likely to outperform in the sluggish economic conditions that are expected to persist
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
Food, clothing and liquor reports stellar profit but the market isn’t impressed with high operating costs, rising debt and sluggish revenue growth
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Finance to high-risk agriculture, forestry and land-use companies is up over 60% from 2020 to 2021
London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street
Real Madrid forward beats Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
The IFP has suspended the mayor of Msinga and two councillors after they were arrested and released on bail over firearms charges.
Mletheni Ndlovu was arrested on Friday and charged with failing keep a firearm in a prescribed safe, as well as handing over a firearm to an unauthorised person. Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Ndlovu was granted R10,000 bail at a court appearance on Monday. The Sokehlas are out on bail of R1,000 each.
The three IFP members “are directed to take a leave of absence from all municipal activities and responsibilities with immediate effect, and are hereby placed on suspension from all party activities,” said party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. “The deputy mayor of Msinga, Thenjiwe Busisiwe Mbatha, will act as mayor.”
The IFP has mandated the speaker of council to ensure affected wards — 4 and 14 — continue to receive services and access to councillors during the period of the two councillors’ leave of absence, Hlengwa said.
“The political oversight committee will communicate these decisions and brief the NEC [national executive committee] on the material circumstances of these arrests” he said.
“As previously indicated, the IFP relies on the police-led investigation in this matter. The IFP will accordingly take decisions on the basis of the due processes of the investigation, as per the recommendations of the national council task team dispatched to investigate this matter.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
IFP suspends Msinga mayor and two councillors
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
The IFP has suspended the mayor of Msinga and two councillors after they were arrested and released on bail over firearms charges.
Mletheni Ndlovu was arrested on Friday and charged with failing keep a firearm in a prescribed safe, as well as handing over a firearm to an unauthorised person. Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Ndlovu was granted R10,000 bail at a court appearance on Monday. The Sokehlas are out on bail of R1,000 each.
The three IFP members “are directed to take a leave of absence from all municipal activities and responsibilities with immediate effect, and are hereby placed on suspension from all party activities,” said party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. “The deputy mayor of Msinga, Thenjiwe Busisiwe Mbatha, will act as mayor.”
The IFP has mandated the speaker of council to ensure affected wards — 4 and 14 — continue to receive services and access to councillors during the period of the two councillors’ leave of absence, Hlengwa said.
“The political oversight committee will communicate these decisions and brief the NEC [national executive committee] on the material circumstances of these arrests” he said.
“As previously indicated, the IFP relies on the police-led investigation in this matter. The IFP will accordingly take decisions on the basis of the due processes of the investigation, as per the recommendations of the national council task team dispatched to investigate this matter.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.