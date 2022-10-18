×

IFP suspends Msinga mayor and two councillors

Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences

18 October 2022 - 14:24 Zimasa Matiwane
Msinga mayor Mletheni Ndlovu has been placed on suspension. Picture: MSINGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
The IFP has suspended the mayor of Msinga and two councillors after they were arrested and released on bail over firearms charges.

Mletheni Ndlovu was arrested on Friday and charged with failing keep a firearm in a prescribed safe, as well as handing over a firearm to an unauthorised person. Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ndlovu was granted R10,000 bail at a court appearance on Monday. The Sokehlas are out on bail of R1,000 each.

The three IFP members “are directed to take a leave of absence from all municipal activities and responsibilities with immediate effect, and are hereby placed on suspension from all party activities,” said party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. “The deputy mayor of Msinga, Thenjiwe Busisiwe Mbatha, will act as mayor.”

The IFP has mandated the speaker of council to ensure affected wards — 4 and 14 — continue to receive services and access to councillors during the period of the two councillors’ leave of absence, Hlengwa said.

“The political oversight committee will communicate these decisions and brief the NEC [national executive committee] on the material circumstances of these arrests” he said.

“As previously indicated, the IFP relies on the police-led investigation in this matter. The IFP will accordingly take decisions on the basis of the due processes of the investigation, as per the recommendations of the national council task team dispatched to investigate this matter.”

