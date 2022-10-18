×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

UK police close road near PM’s office over suspicious package

London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street

18 October 2022 - 14:18 Reuters
Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

London — A road in the centre of London’s government district, near Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Downing Street office and residence, was closed on Tuesday due to a suspicious package, police said on Tuesday.

Whitehall, between the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square, is also home to several government departments including the foreign ministry, the Cabinet Office and the ministry of defence.

London police said on Twitter they had been called at 11.42am (10.42am GMT) to reports of a suspicious package.

“Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a precaution. The item will be assessed by specialist officers. Please avoid the area,” the police said.

A government official said some of the government buildings along Whitehall were being emptied. A Reuters reporter said hundreds of people were gathered at Horse Guards Parade, behind Downing Street. 

Reuters

UK's Truss sacrifices close friend Kwarteng over unloved fiscal plan

Finance minister lasted just 38 days in the job
Business
2 days ago

UK’s Truss fires Kwarteng, scraps parts of economic package in bid to stay in power

Kwasi Kwarteng said he resigned at Truss’s request after being forced to rush back to London overnight from IMF meetings in Washington.
World
4 days ago

UK will not say if it will retain policy on companies tax

UK foreign minister James Cleverly says it is important to invest in businesses and help them stay competitive
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Women turn to sex work to survive cost-of-living ...
World / Europe
2.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as ...
World / Middle East
3.
Nigeria LNG declares force majeure amid worst ...
World / Africa
4.
France’s nationwide strike a stiff challenge for ...
World / Europe
5.
What Xi’s new line-up of generals will say about ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.