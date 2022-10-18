UK police close road near PM’s office over suspicious package

Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
On important questions of wages, state-owned entities and social support final answers seem unlikely to come in time
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
Africa’s biggest lender by assets said its internet and business online platforms were ‘interrupted’, but declined to say what had caused the problem
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Finance to high-risk agriculture, forestry and land-use companies is up over 60% from 2020 to 2021
London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street
Twice Major winner downed Russian Elina Avanesyan 6-4 6-2 while former US Open champion cruised past Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-2 6-4
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
London — A road in the centre of London’s government district, near Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Downing Street office and residence, was closed on Tuesday due to a suspicious package, police said on Tuesday.
Whitehall, between the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square, is also home to several government departments including the foreign ministry, the Cabinet Office and the ministry of defence.
London police said on Twitter they had been called at 11.42am (10.42am GMT) to reports of a suspicious package.
“Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a precaution. The item will be assessed by specialist officers. Please avoid the area,” the police said.
A government official said some of the government buildings along Whitehall were being emptied. A Reuters reporter said hundreds of people were gathered at Horse Guards Parade, behind Downing Street.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK police close road near PM’s office over suspicious package
London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street
London — A road in the centre of London’s government district, near Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Downing Street office and residence, was closed on Tuesday due to a suspicious package, police said on Tuesday.
Whitehall, between the Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square, is also home to several government departments including the foreign ministry, the Cabinet Office and the ministry of defence.
London police said on Twitter they had been called at 11.42am (10.42am GMT) to reports of a suspicious package.
“Officers are in attendance and a cordon is in place as a precaution. The item will be assessed by specialist officers. Please avoid the area,” the police said.
A government official said some of the government buildings along Whitehall were being emptied. A Reuters reporter said hundreds of people were gathered at Horse Guards Parade, behind Downing Street.
Reuters
UK's Truss sacrifices close friend Kwarteng over unloved fiscal plan
UK’s Truss fires Kwarteng, scraps parts of economic package in bid to stay in power
UK will not say if it will retain policy on companies tax
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.