Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Better the devil you know than the prophet you don’t

New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks

17 October 2022 - 19:05

At first glance, launching a new religious party in SA, as former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng did at the weekend, or launching one with a religious analogy, as Mmusi Maimane did a few weeks ago, seems unwise.

Not that I’m incurious about some of the possibilities of Mogoeng’s new All African Alliance Movement, or “AAAM”, which is the noise a secularist might make while trying to explain how such a party could exist in a modern republic...

