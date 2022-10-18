×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Diplomats invoke Mandela for talks on Ethiopia conflict

Parties are scheduled to meet in SA within the next week in a bid to end the war in northern Tigray region that has affected millions of people

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 18:28 Carien Du Plessis

Addis Ababa — South African officials involved in hosting AU-led talks to resolve the conflict in Ethiopia, tentatively scheduled to start within the next week, have called on the parties involved to espouse Nelson Mandela’s spirit of reconciliation.

Xolisa Makhaya, SA’s ambassador to the AU, said Mandela had characterised Ethiopia as “the best place of African nationalism”, but the country was going through “a difficult time in history” due to the conflict in its northern Tigray region...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.